Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENNSYLVANIA -- A Pennsylvania woman is proving you are never to old to learn something new.

Blanche Winston celebrated her 88th birthday this weekend at East Stroudsburg University, where she has been taking classes since 2007 as part of the school's senior citizen tuition waver program.

Three time a week, Blanche drives herself to campus to take an advanced sign language class. Her classmates say she is an inspiration.