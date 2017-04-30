Another Sandyville Rescue Dog Ready for Adoption

DES MOINES, Iowa — A dog who had been trapped in what rescuers say were deplorable conditions in Sandyville is now ready for a better future.

Gatsby is now available for adoption, and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa says he has a great personality and a cute smile.

Gatsby was one of 19 dogs found in the Bully Breed Miracle Network and Rescue in Sandyville. The dog’s former owner Lindsey Morrow faced numerous charges including animal neglect, animal torture, theft, and fraudulent practice.

Three other dogs had already died when rescuers arrived, and the rest were taken to the ARL.