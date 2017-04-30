× Furry Friends Refuge Celebrates ‘Cinco de Meow’ With Special Cat Adoption Rates

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A local pet shelter is making a push to get more animals adopted into loving homes.

Now through May 5th at Furry Friends Refuge, all cats over the age of five months can be adopted for just $5. This is part of the organization’s Cinco de Meow special.

Officials say they are trying to find homes for cats because shelters often see more strays and kittens in May. The push comes at the same time as National Adopt a Shelter Animal Day, which took place on Sunday.

“The rainy weather has helped because people are looking for indoor activities, and so we’ve seen some of our volunteer favorites definitely get adopted this weekend,” said Britt Gagne with Furry Friends.

All animals are up-to-date on shots and are ready for a loving home.

