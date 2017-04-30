Iowans React to President Trump’s First 100 Days in Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- According to Business Insiders, President Trump's nationwide approval rating for his first 100 days on the job is 43%, which is one of the lowest for any president since Eisenhower.

While 100 days is often used as a benchmark to assess a president's initial success in office, not everyone thinks that time frame is long enough.

"I don’t think it serves any purpose to judge him now, let’s wait until we get it done. If we checked at 10 days it wouldn't have looked good, maybe at 200 it will be better," said Des Moines resident Boyd Bader.

Inside a local coffee shop, people were discussing three well-known promises Trump made on the campaign trail that he has yet to deliver: repealing Obamacare, the controversial travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries, and building a border wall that would be paid for by Mexico.

"I am actually glad he didn’t keep that promise with banning visas because I do not have a problem with visas. I never liked that promise anyway," said Des Moines resident Grant Hurt.

At the same time, Trump made good on implementing the federal work force freeze and confirming Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court Justice.

These Iowans all agree on a coffee shop, but, like much of the country, are divided on measuring the success of Trump's first 100 days in office.