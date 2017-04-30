Massive Tornado Rips Through Texas, Kills at Least Four

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Texas -- A stunning video captured a massive, deadly tornado that tore through Canton, Texas, on Saturday evening.

Shot by a storm chaser, the video shows a wedge-shaped tornado as it crossed Interstate 20 near town.

Canton's mayor says the tornado killed at least four people and injured nearly 50 others. Mayor Lou Ann Everett says the damage spans 35 miles, stretching from one end of the county to the other.

Search and rescue teams have been going house to house looking for people who still may be trapped in the rubble.