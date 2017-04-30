Missouri Governor Declares State of Emergency After Flooding Causes Safety Concerns, Kills Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSOURI -- Flooding in Missouri turned deadly over the weekend.

One woman was killed on Saturday afternoon when her car was swept off the road.

In Reed Springs, Missouri, the main road through town turned into a river, and all Missouri counties in the Ozarks remain under a flash flood warning. As a result, the governor has declared a state of emergency.

Getting to people who need help was a major challenge for police in parts of the state, and the Missouri DOT has reported more than 50 road closures because of flooding.