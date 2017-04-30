Murphy’s Law: ESPN Never Let Hassel Be Hassel

Former Channel 13's sports anchor and reporter Chris Hassel was one of around 100 journalists laid off this past week by ESPN. Keith Murphy says ESPN never let Hassel be Hassel, but it's still a bad decision to let someone go who's that talented and versatile.
