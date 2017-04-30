× Roof Collapses at Marshalltown Business

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A roof collapse at a Marshalltown building over the weekend caused an evacuation.

On Sunday, the Marshalltown Fire Department was dispatched to 701 North 3rd Avenue, where they found the roof at the back of the building had collapsed.

Alliant Gas and Electric companies were called due to a natural gas odor detected by fire officials.

Two of the three businesses in the building were open when the incident took place, and both were evacuated. The business with the collapsed roof is the only one that will be closed while repairs are made.

No one was injured in this incident, and officials are still working to determine the cost of the damage.