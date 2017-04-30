× SpaceX Satellite Launch Delayed

FLORIDA — SpaceX has delayed its launch of a secretive satellite for the U.S. Intelligence Community because of a sensor issue.

The liftoff, which was scheduled for Sunday morning, is now slated for Monday at 6 a.m. central time from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The government agency behind the launch–the National Reconnaissance Office–says it surveys potential threats to the U.S. By tracking terrorists and monitoring the development of nuclear weapons in other countries.