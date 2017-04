Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Stephen Kim was recently killed in front of his three children while waiting in his car to pick up his wife outside a Des Moines apartment building.

This marked the 12th homicide in Des Moines in 2017, and police are still looking for a suspect in order to bring justice to Kim's family.

A GoFundMe account set up to benefit the Kims can be found here.