DES MOINES, Iowa -- Kelsey Weier won the title of Miss Iowa in October, and now she is going on to compete in the Miss USA pageant.

Kelsey is a West Des Moines native, and said bringing the title of Miss USA back to her hometown would be "a dream come true." After seeing her sister compete with confidence in pageants despite having a disability, Kelsey was inspired to get involved herself.

The competition takes place on May 14th in Las Vegas, and will air on Fox 17 at 6 p.m.