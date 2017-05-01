13Raw: Exclusive Interview With Lt. Governor Reynolds on Naming Replacement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In December, Attorney General Tom Miller indicated Kim Reynolds would select her lieutenant governor when she takes over as governor. Now, on the eve of Governor Branstad's confirmation hearing, Miller has a new opinion.

This is a major change for Miller, and it means serious legal implications for the incoming administration. Miller says things changed since December when State Senator David Johnson from Ocheyedon had a request.

Johnson was a Republican like Reynolds and Branstad, but left the party because it nominated Donald Trump to be president. In February, he questioned why Reynolds could name her replacement. Miller says his office took a deeper look and staff convinced him to change his mind.

Reynolds said she has already interviewed potential replacements and has a short list of three, although no names have been confirmed. She also said she is looking at what's next; she could go without a lieutenant governor and take on both jobs, sue for the right to name her replacement, or just name a replacement and see if someone sues her.

Political Director Dave Price talked to Lt. Governor Reynolds about the sudden change. The exclusive interview can be seen in full below.