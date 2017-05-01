× Adventureland Season Opener Delayed Due to Weather

ALTOONA, Iowa — The cold and soggy weather pushed back Adventureland’s season opener.

The park was set to open Sunday but a post on Adventureland’s website said it delayed the opening due to rain in the forecast and a wind chill temperature in the 30’s.

Adventureland will try it again next weekend.

All band festival, substance free and DARE tickets for April 29th and 30th, along with May 5th through the 7th will be extended.

They will also have a new expiration date of June 30th.