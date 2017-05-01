× Alleged Jail Shooter in Custody in Pottawattamie County

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The man accused of shooting a Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy Monday morning is back in police custody.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that Wesley Correa-Carmentary shot at least one deputy Monday monring at the jail then stole a car. He was reportedly stopped after a lengthy police chase in Omaha.

There is no report on the condition of the injured officer or if he is the only person injured at the jail.

This is a developing story.