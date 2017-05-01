Cedar Rapids-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPAGE, Illinois -- A flight heading to Cedar Rapids made an emergency landing on Monday.

Shortly after takeoff from Chicago's O'Hare airport, a SkyWest flight was forced to make an emergency landing in DuPage, Illinois, after reports of smoke in the cockpit. The flight landed safely and passengers deplaned normally.

Iowa Hawkeye assistant basketball coach Sherman Dillard happened to be on board that flight and tweeted, "Emergency landing 10 minutes after takeoff from O'hare. Fire on board. Feeling blessed right now."

Emergency landing 10 minutes after takeoff from O'hare. Fire on board. Feeling blessed right now. pic.twitter.com/P1cNVc57xH — Sherman Dillard (@shermandillard) May 1, 2017

Mechanics worked to inspect the aircraft and help passengers resume their travels as quickly as possible.