Deputy Killed by Escaped Pottawattamie County Inmate Identified

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa -- A Pottawattamie County sheriff's deputy is dead after he was shot by an escaped inmate on Monday morning.

WOWT out of Omaha reports Wesley Correa-Carmenaty, 22, escaped from custody following a sentencing hearing on an attempted murder charge on Monday.

Carmenaty manged to obtain a gun and shoot two deputies, killing Deputy Mark Burbridge, a 12-year veteran of the department. Carmenaty then stole a jail transport van and carjacked a citizen before leading police on a chase through Council Bluffs and Omaha. He was then taken into custody.

Deputy Pat Morgan was also shot during the incident, but is reportedly in stable condition.

More details about the shooting will be released during a news conference in Omaha and updates will be provided as they are made available.