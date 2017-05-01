Everts Flower Shop Celebrates 95 Years of Buisiness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Everts Flowers opened its doors in 1922 and is celebrating 95 years as a successful small business in downtown Ames.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is recognizing businesses, like Everts, during National Small Business Week April 30 - May 6.

Jayne Armstrong, SBA District Director in Iowa, said small businesses are the lifeblood of the American economy.

“Small businesses employ over 48 percent of all employed Iowans,” Armstrong said.

She added that small businesses are the main employer for 72 of 99 counties in Iowa.

Everts Flower Shop Owner Brian Smith said the key to keeping a small business alive is changing and adapting throughout the years.

“When a lot of the big businesses left downtown and moved into malls in the 60s, small businesses had to find their niche and we expanded our shop beyond just flowers,” Smith said.

Smith said he and his wife are the fifth owners of Everts Flowers and he worked for the previous owner for many years before taking over the business side.

Several employees told Channel 13 the business is an essential part of the community and people come from all over Iowa and even from out of state.

“It gives a sense of family. We can give a lot of good service to people. We get to know the people and especially here in the flower shop. We’ve lived with them and helped them with various stages of their life; from bringing a new baby home, to their weddings, to their funerals,” Smith said.

Everts even has a shop cat named Remington who is there to greet everyone that walks in the door.

“Sometimes he gets too excited about meeting people and will hop in the back of a stroller if he gets the chance,” Smith said.

Everts Flowers is giving away May Day baskets for everyone that stops in on Monday and has sales and events throughout the week.