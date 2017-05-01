× Funeral Monday for Farmer Killed in Crash with Chris Soules

OELWEIN, Iowa — Friends and family will gather Monday to remember a man who died when his tractor was hit from behind last week.

The funeral for 66-year-old Kenny Mosher is being held in Oelwein Monday morning.

Mosher was killed last week when police say former reality TV star, Chris Soules, rear-ended his tractor on a rural highway in Buchanan County.

Investigators say Soules slammed into the back end of the small John Deere tractor Mosher was operating, sending it into the roadside ditch.

Mosher died from the injuries he received in the crash.

Funeral services are being held at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment at the Madison Township Cemetery near Aurora.

Mosher is survived by his wife, two sons and three grandchildren.

Soules is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a deadly accident in connection with the crash.