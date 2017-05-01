Iowa Native Runner Breaks Another Race Record

IOWA — An Iowa distance runner has smashed another record.
Boone native Pete Kostelnick, 39, broke the course record at Badwater Salton Sea. The race pairs ultrarunners for a course stretching 81 miles across the desert and mountains of southern California.
Kostelnick ran it alongside Jon Kuehler, and the two crossed the finish line in 14 hours, 4 minutes, and 20 seconds. That breaks the record by nearly 52 minutes.
In October, Kostelnick broke the Guinness world record for the fastest run across the U.S. He ran it in 42 days, 6 hours, and 30 minutes.