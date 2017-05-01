Iowa Native Runner Breaks Another Race Record

IOWA — An Iowa distance runner has smashed another record.

Boone native Pete Kostelnick, 39, broke the course record at Badwater Salton Sea. The race pairs ultrarunners for a course stretching 81 miles across the desert and mountains of southern California.

Kostelnick ran it alongside Jon Kuehler, and the two crossed the finish line in 14 hours, 4 minutes, and 20 seconds. That breaks the record by nearly 52 minutes.

Badwater Salton Sea champs "The Septemberists" @PeteKostelnick & Jon Kuehler score a new course record of 14:04 for 81 miles with 9k vert. pic.twitter.com/dbrKSUIE85 — Badwater® (@badwater) May 1, 2017

In October, Kostelnick broke the Guinness world record for the fastest run across the U.S. He ran it in 42 days, 6 hours, and 30 minutes.