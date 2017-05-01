× Motion Filed to Dismiss Charge Against ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules in Deadly Crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa – Attorneys for Chris Soules have filed a motion to dismiss the charge of leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

The former reality TV star was arrested following the death of 66-year-old Kenny Mosher an accident in Buchanan County last week. Soules was driving a truck that hit the back of the tractor Mosher was operating April 27th. Mosher died from his injuries.

Soules called 911 right after the crash and waited for emergency medical personal to respond, but left the scene before law enforcement arrived. He was arrested at his home early Tuesday morning on a charge of leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

The motion claims, “It is indisputable that Mr. Soules has not violated the first paragraph of Iowa Code § 321.263. That paragraph states two requirements: First, a driver in an accident must provide identifying information to certain individuals. Second, a driver in an accident must render ‘reasonable assistance’ to anyone injured in the accident.”