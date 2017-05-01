× Murder Trial Underway 17 Years After Disappearance of Missing Iowa Woman

IOWA COUNTY, Iowa — Seventeen years after an Iowa woman disappeared, the trial of her alleged killer is underway.

Cora Okonski, 23, was reported missing in April of 2000 after she reportedly left her house on foot to buy a pack of cigarettes and never returned. That is the story Okonski’s her boyfriend, Tait Purk, told police.

Now, Purk is on trial for Okonski’s murder. Authorities say new interviews led them to arrest Purk last December.

The trial began in Iowa County on Monday.

Okonski’s body was never found.