Police Looking for Two Suspects in Credit Card Skimming Attempts

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for help locating two suspects connected to recent credit card skimming attempts.

Both attempts took place at metro Quik Trips. The first happened on Friday, April 18th at 1501 East Grand Avenue, and the second was May 1st at East 9th and University. Officials say neither attempt was successful.

The suspects are driving a white van with Florida license plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4811, or Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.