Storm Lake Restaurant Takes 2017 'Best Burger' Title

STORM LAKE, Iowa – Iowa’s Best Burger for 2017 has been revealed.

Smokin’ Hereford BBQ in Storm Lake came out on top of nine other finalists. They were named the winners of the contest Monday morning during a live radio broadcast at the restaurant.

“The judges found the burgers at the Smokin’ Hereford were very juicy with outstanding flavor,” comments Brooke German, Director of Marketing for the IBIC. “They also noted that the burger was presented very nicely and cooked to medium doneness as they had requested.”

The rest of the finalists were: Ankeny Diner, Ankeny; BeerBurger, North Liberty; BW’s Burgers, West Des Moines; Doc’s Stadium and Grill, Jefferson; Down Right Delicious, Clarinda; Elm’s Club, Creston; The Irish Shanti, Elgin; Saucy Focaccia, Cedar Rapids; and Vaughn’s Café & Bakery, Clarinda.

The Best Burger contest is in its eighth year and is conducted by the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and the Iowa Beef Industry Council.