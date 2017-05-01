One Person Injured with Knife During Dispute Between Neighbors

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a woman was injured during an early Monday morning incident.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. in the 3200 block of 30th Street in Des Moines. Police say people in one apartment at the Oakview Terrace Apartment were up late drinking when they got into a dispute with neighbors over a cell phone.

During the altercation a woman used a knife to cut another person on the head. The injuries were minor.

Police say no arrests have been made in the case.