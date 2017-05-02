‘A Christmas Story’ House Starts Accepting Overnight Guests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Pack your pink bunny pajamas! You can now spend the night in the house from "A Christmas Story".

The home, located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, will be available to overnight guests, "A Christmas Story" House and Museum announced on Monday.

“We have had a lot of requests over the years from fans wanting to spend the night in the house,” said Brian Jones, founder and owner of "A Christmas Story" House and Museum, in a news release. “We are happy to finally be able to grant their request.”

Visitors will have access to the private, third-floor loft and the entire house after it closes for public tours. Fans of the 1983 movie can sleep in Ralphie and Randy's beds. There's also a queen bed and queen sleeper sofa, along with full kitchen and bath.

Just don't knock over the leg lamp. Remember, it's fragile.

The cost ranges from $495 in June to $1,995 in December. Check the website for the availability calendar.