Alcohol Banned from U of I Greek Events After Death of Student

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa is banning alcohol from all Greek events after the death of a student over the weekend.

Freshman Kamil Jackowski was found unresponsive at a resort in Missouri on Sunday, where the Sigma Chi fraternity was holding a formal. The cause of Jackowski's death is still under investigation, but police do not suspect foul play.

On Tuesday, students on campus were split over the Greek system's new alcohol ban.

"I think it's up to the students' decisions if they want to drink or not, I mean, like I said, they're responsible enough. They know their boundary, or they should know their boundaries," said student Lamar Colon.

"I think it's a great step for them to kind of take a step back and look at some of the issues facing their own communities to make their people involved in the organization safer," said Madeline Smith.

The university has also banned all out of town formals. The school plans to discuss whether or not to change the policy in the next few weeks.