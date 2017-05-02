× Arson Suspected in Burning of Bakken Pipeline Equipment

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa — Police in northwest Iowa are investigating a case of suspected arson.

According to the Storm Lake Pilot Tribune, someone set fire to construction equipment that was used to build the Bakken oil pipeline.

Police say it happened last week near the town of Newell in Buena Vista County and caused nearly $150,000 in damage.

The same thing also happened in Jasper County in August. In that case, a bulldozer and backhoe were burned, causing more than $1 million in damage.