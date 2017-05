Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating an overnight robbery at a Git-N-Go.

Two men entered the store at 865 42nd Street shortly after midnight, one armed with a hand gun.

Police say the clerk was ordered to open the register, and when he was unable to, the man holding the gun hit the clerk on the side of his head causing a cut. When the clerk got the register open, both men grabbed the money and took off running south.

No arrests have been made at this time.