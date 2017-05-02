Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, April 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a good run of 704 head of sheep.

Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $2.43 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.95 per pound.

Sheep weight class to average price per pound:

30-40- $2.7250

40-50- $2.55

50-60- $2.3250

60-70- $2.3750

70-80- $2.35

80-90- $2.35

90-100- $2.2750

100-110- $2.20

110-120- $2.20

120-130- $2.10

130-140- $1.70

140-150- $1.5750

The 42 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $102.50 to $210 per head.

Goat weight class to average price per head:

30-45- $102.50

45-60- $185

60-75- $210