Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, April 29

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a good run of 704 head of sheep.
Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $2.43 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.95 per pound.
Sheep weight class to average price per pound:
30-40- $2.7250
40-50- $2.55
50-60- $2.3250
60-70- $2.3750
70-80- $2.35
80-90- $2.35
90-100- $2.2750
100-110- $2.20
110-120- $2.20
120-130- $2.10
130-140- $1.70
140-150- $1.5750
The 42 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $102.50 to $210 per head.
Goat weight class to average price per head:
30-45- $102.50
45-60- $185
60-75- $210