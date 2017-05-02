× Confirmation Hearings Start Tuesday for Gov. Branstad

WASHINGTON – Gov. Terry Branstad will begin his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Tuesday morning.

Once approved by the committee, he’ll then go before the full Senate to become U.S. Ambassador to China.

Last week President Donald Trump spoke about his nominee, “Governor Branstad, who is soon going to be heading out, I suspect, to a place called China. They love him, I will tell you. They really love the soon-to-be ambassador. But, he also loves China, so it’s a good combination. I was very happy to put it together. They’re looking forward to seeing you, very much so. Thank you. Thank you, governor.”

Sen. Charles Grassley predicts the entire process could take three weeks.