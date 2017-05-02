× County Attorney: Open Alcohol Containers Found in Chris Soules’ Truck After Fatal Crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa – Court documents filed Monday claim Chris Soules had empty and partially consumed open alcoholic beverages in his vehicle at the time of a fatal accident last week.

The document, which was in resistance to a motion for the charge against the former reality TV star to be dismissed, also claims Soules was seen purchasing the alcoholic beverages at a convenience store shortly before the accident.

The document says, in part:

“Defendant’s Brief in Support of Motion to Dismiss states Defendant made no attempt to obfuscate his identity. However, Defendant did attempt to obfuscate the immediate facts and circumstances surrounding the accident, including a determination of his level of intoxication and an explanation of the empty and partially consumed open alcoholic beverages located in and around his vehicle that he was seen purchasing at a convenience store shortly before the accident.”

Soules is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of a deadly accident. He was driving a pickup truck that rear-ended a tractor operated by 66-year-old Kenny Mosher on April 27th. Mosher died from his injuries and he was laid to rest Monday.

Soules called 911 following the accident and waited for medics to arrive but left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

He was arrested at his Arlington home early Tuesday morning.