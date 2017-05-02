× Ed Sheeran Talks ‘Game of Thrones’ Character

UNITED KINGDOM — Get Ed Sheeran to play some beer pong and he might just spill about his “Game of Thrones” role — at least that’s what happened during a recent radio interview.

The singer, who has a small role in the upcoming season of the HBO epic, told a U.K. radio host he was star struck “taking a pee next to Kit Harrington” before the pair became friends on the “Game of Thrones” set.

Sheeran said he filmed his part in November and “it was really fun.”

He revealed he has a scene with “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams.

“I sing a song and then she goes, ‘Oh, that’s a nice song,’ and I go, ‘It’s a new one,'” Sheeran said.

That’s not much to chew for loyal “Thrones” viewers, but Sheeran added he wasn’t sure what he was allowed to share about Season 7.

“Game of Thrones” showrunner David Benioff announced in March the series had created a part for the “Shape of You” singer.

“For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie (a self-proclaimed Sheeran fan), and this year we finally did it,” Benioff said.

As for more acting, Sheeran said he’s working on an upcoming film in which he’s also participating in the soundtrack.

“I wanted to basically do ‘8 Mile’ meets ‘Notting Hill,'” he said. “Like English rom-com, but with music.”