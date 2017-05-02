× Fourth Time Is a Charm For Dallas County Jail

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa–The fourth time is a charm in Dallas County. Voters gave the go ahead for a brand new law enforcement center inside the city limits of Adel. The $22.9M bond referendum will fast track a brand new 56,000 square foot law enforcement center.

Preliminary results from Dallas County show the vote received nearly 80% support after receiving just 52% in 2015. The new jail will also increase the number of beds for inmates from 48 to 130, relieving the county of the nearly $240,000 they paid in taxpayer money in 2016 to transport prisoners they could not fit in the current jail.

The bond item will increase property taxes on a $100,000 dollar home by almost $15 annually. There were over 6,500 preliminary votes Tuesday night.