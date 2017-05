× Metro Gas Prices Increasing, Potential Drop Coming Soon

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gas prices are going up in the metro.

The retail price in Des Moines increased 1 1/2 cents per gallon in the last week. The average price in the metro is now $2.45, and the average state price is $2.33. The national average price has fallen nearly four cents in the last week.

There is some good news: GasBuddy predicts prices will drop again this week as refineries are holding a lot of inventory.