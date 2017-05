Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES - Mitchell Meyers spent the first few weeks of his post-football life trying to figure out what to do with all of this new-found free time. Then he met with members of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Meyers started a ten week campaign running for the "LLS Man of Year." Each dollar counts as a vote with donations made at http://www.mwoymmeyers.org