Murder Suspect Transported Back to Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The man accused of killing his 34-year-old girlfriend has now been returned to Iowa.

In April, Abraham Roberts, 38, was detained at the U.S. border in International Falls, Minnesota, attempting to cross into Canada after allegedly shooting Agnes Yarlee. He was then held on a $1 million bond in the Koochiching County Jail.

On Tuesday, the Johnston Police Department said Roberts previously waived his right to an extradition hearing, voluntarily agreeing to return to Iowa. The transport was completed on Tuesday, and Roberts is now being held in the Polk County Jail facing first degree murder charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the jail on Wednesday morning.