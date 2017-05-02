× One Person Killed in Motorcycle Versus Pickup Collision

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — One person has died following a motorcycle versus pickup truck crash.

The crash took place around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4500 block of Sutliff Road.

The accident report says a Ford F-150 was travelling eastbound when it tried to turn left in front of a motorcycle travelling westbound. The two vehicles then collided.

One person was reportedly killed in the crash.

No names have yet been released in connection to this crash pending notification of family members. The incident is still under investigation.