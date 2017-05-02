Overnight Fire Destroys Oelwein Storage Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OELWEIN, Iowa -- An overnight fire destroyed a large storage building in Oelwein.

Early Tuesday morning, firefighters responded to a call of a building engulfed in flames located at 4th Street Southwest. Five fire departments spent the morning battling the blaze.

Authorities say high winds and no nearby fire hydrants made the fire difficult to contain.

The building was being used as a storage facility for plywood, lumber, sheet rock, and other building materials.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.