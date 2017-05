Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- If you're still hoping to score tickets to see Paul McCartney live at Wells Fargo Arena, you're in luck--the show is not sold out yet.

Getting a ticket will still cost you a lot, though.

There are still some tickets available through the Iowa Events Center's ticket office, but they are all part of exclusive packages. The cheapest ticket listed was $700.

When tickets went on sale Monday morning, the arena offered some for as little as $29. Those seats now cost $99 on StubHub.