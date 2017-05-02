× Preliminary Results Show Ankeny Supports Fire Station and Library Needs

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny voters green-lighted $11,000,000 in two bond referendums Tuesday evening.

The first was a $2.5M fire station near Otter Creek Golf Course. Preliminary results from Polk County show it received 86% support. The bond covers half of the construction costs with the remaining amount coming from reserves.

The second item on the ballot was an $8.5M bond to build a new interactive library which would allow the current Kirkendall Library to transition into offices for city staff. The library gained nearly 72% support. Both items were tax neutral and had no effect on property taxes.