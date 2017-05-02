× Referendums on Ankeny Fire Station and Library Up for Vote

ANKENY, Iowa – Polls are open Tuesday in Ankeny so voters can weigh in on a pair of referendums.

The first is a $2.5 million proposal to build a new fire station. It would be located at NW 36th Street near Otter Creek Golf Course.

Fire Chief James Clack says, “Our calls for service have increased by 50 percent since we opened fire station No. 2 in 2009. As the city grows to the north, the time it takes us to arrive on the scene increases. In fact, the citywide average is about five minutes, in the Otter Creek neighborhood it is closer to nine minutes. In a medical emergency every minute counts.”

The bond covers about halve the cost of construction with the remaining money coming out of reserves.

The other item on the ballot is an $8.5 million bond to build a new interactive library that would be located in The District at Prairie Trail. It would allow the city to convert the current Kirkendall Library building into offices for city staff, who are currently using leased space. The $3.05 million lease payments would then go toward the bond.

Voters can approve both, oppose both, or support one and oppose the other.

The city says this is a tax neutral plan and property taxes will not go up or down based on whether the referendums pass.