Vote Tuesday on Dallas County Jail Referendum

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – Voters in Dallas County are getting another chance to vote on whether to build a new jail.

Three previous attempts at a referendum to construct a new jail have failed. This time it’s a $23 million referendum to build and equip the jail. The new jail would be able to hold more inmates, allowing the county to save the money spent transferring inmates to Story County.

In April, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office offered tours of the jail to the public in an effort to show them the outdated facilities and emphasize the need for a new jail.

In 2015 a similar proposal received a majority of support with 52-percent of the vote, but needed 60-percent to pass.