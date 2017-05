Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- The city of Ames is going to fight nature with nature this summer.

The city announced Wednesday that it plans to clear out 3.5 acres of invasive species at Ada Hayden Park this someone with natures lawmower: goats.

The city will "hire" 40 goats to chew their way through overgrown areas. They'll be kept in place with electric fences. The goats will be released next Saturday. Depending on how effective they are the city may give the goats an annual contract.