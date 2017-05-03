× Cedar Bridge Fire Not Stopping Tourists from Visiting Madison County

WINTERSET, Iowa- Even though one of the Covered Bridges of Madison County has been burned in a fire, visitors are still coming like usual.

Fire destroyed Cedar Bridge on April 15th. This was a replacement bridge for the original Cedar Bridge which also was destroyed in a fire in 2002.

“I would say we not have any sort of impact negatively,” said Heather Riley, who is the Executive Director of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “We certainly had a lot of out reach from folks around the state, wanting to know how they can get involved and how they can help which feels good, it’s nice to know that others love our covered bridges too.”

At the Hogsback Bridge north of Winterset Wednesday a couple from Arizona on their way to Chicago stopped to see the bridges. The were aware of the fire, as it had been broadcast in Arizona. Another couple from Colorado did not know about the fire.

“We decided we had some extra time and I’ve always want to come to Winterset to see the bridges,” said Marilyn Weil, with Husband Bill from Colorado. “We stopped at the Casey’s Store, and the lady was telling us that one burned down, it was only 14 miles from where we were so we decided to take time and come and see them.”

“We got some bids, from the contractor that did the project last time, he estimated it would take $1.2 million,” said Riley. “Last time and I believe it was about $700,000.15 years ago.”

The group has a Rebuild Cedar Bridge Facebook Page.

A PayPal account for the rebuild has been set up on the Madison County History Website.