Central Campus Students Focus on Mental Health

DES MOINES, Iowa — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and students at Central Campus spent Wednesday morning understanding the importance of mental health.

Students and their guest speaker from Grand View University tackled tough topics such as aggression, anger and irritability, and learning how some people get these confused with one another.

The director of Central Campus says having these experts come to the campus gives the students real-world experiences to learn from for the future.

“Trauma informed care and issues of student mental health are some of the leading issues that schools and families have to deal with and first and foremost is the care of those students and their future students is paramount. If we don’t have healthy well cared for students in our school and community it adds such extraordinary challenges on top of the learning needs that the social emotional needs are as important if not the most important thing in preparing our students so that they are ready learners,” says Aiddy Phomvisay, Director of Central Campus.