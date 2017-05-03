× Johnston Murder Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Johnston man accused of killing his girlfriend last month made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Thirty-eight-year-old Abraham Roberts is charged with first degree murder in the death of Agnes Yarlee on April 15th.

Roberts was detained at the U.S. border in International Falls, Minnesota last month while trying to cross into Canada. He was transferred back to Iowa Tuesday after agreeing to return to answer his charges.

Roberts’ preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 12th.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $2 million cash bond.