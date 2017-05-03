Memorial Services Set for Deputy Killed In Council Bluffs Jail Escape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Three memorials are planned to honor a Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy killed in the line of duty this week.

Deputy Mark Burbridge was shot and killed Monday during an escape at the Pottawattamie County Jail. Inmate Wesley Correa-Carmenaty was being transferred back from court attacked him and another deputy, stole one of their weapons an shot him. Correa-Carmenaty was arrested in Omaha after a short chase. He is now charged with First Degree Murder.

Three days of memorial services will be held in Council Bluffs for Deputy Burbridge beginning on Saturday.

Saturday, May 6th: Law Enforcement Visitation, 1-5pm Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home

Sunday, May 7th: Public Visitation, 8am-6pm Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home

Monday, May 8th: Funeral, 10:00am Mid-America Center

The other officer injured in Monday's shooting, Deputy Pat Morgan, remains hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery.