Planned Parenthood Announces Lawsuit Days Before Governor Branstad Signs Abortion Bill Into Law

DES MOINES, Iowa — Planned Parenthood and the ACLU are acting to stop a new abortion ban from becoming a reality before Governor Branstad can even sign the bill.

On Wednesday afternoon the groups filed a lawsuit in Polk County arguing the new law created by the legislature is unconstitutional because it denies women due process. The bill would ban any abortions 20 weeks after conception. It also forces woman who want an abortion to wait 72 hours and undergo an ultrasound first.

In its court filing the ACLU writes “These needless and extremely onerous requirements are among the strictest in the nation. Every woman seeking an abortion will have to make two trips and wait through the state-mandated delay regardless of the distance she must travel to reach her provider, her ability to make an additional trip, her own medical needs, her judgement, her doctor’s judgement, where she is the victim or sexual assault.”

A judge has scheduled a hearing for Thursday morning to consider the request for immediate action to delay the new law from taking effect. Governor Branstad plans to sign the bill into law on Friday morning. It would take effect on July 1st.