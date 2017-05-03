Rod Blum Requiring ID at Town Hall Meetings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa Congressman Rod Blum is finally holding open meetings for constituents, but you'll have to prove you really are a constituent to get in the door.

Blum begins a series of town hall meetings on Monday, his first of the year. To attend you must RSVP via his website. You must also bring an ID to the meetings to prove you live in the First District or you won't be allowed in the doors.

Some Republicans have accused liberal advocacy groups of paying protestors to fill town hall meetings across the country. Blum currently counts himself as a "leaning yes" vote on the latest incarnation of the Republicans Obamacare repeal bill. Earlier this year he was a 'no' vote on the American Health Care Act that was never brought up for a vote before the full house.