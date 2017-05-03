Third Annual Food Truck Throwdown Will be Bigger and Better This Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines Social Club is hosting the third annual Food Truck Throwdown on Saturday between 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There will be more than 15 food trucks participating; serving up anything from street tacos to ice cream.

"Besides the trucks we will also have live music and an art competition hosted by PBR. You can take Pabst logo and enter it in the contest," Des Moines Social Club Event Coordinator Kristen Meyers said.

Meyers said the winner's art will be turned into a courtyard mural.

There will also be live music from these bands on two stages:

Meyers said the event will take place on Cherry Street between 9th and 7th Streets and there is a separate area for dessert trucks.

Curbin' Cuisine Owner Misty Fontanini said this is the kick off point for a busy summer.

"It started out as a dream of my husband's. He's been a chef since he was 15. We started with a cart and then got a food truck and we serve globally inspired food to feed your body and soul," Fontanini said.

Fontanini said they can always be found on Facebook, Twitter and Klickle.

Klickle is an app that tracks food truck locations all around central Iowa.